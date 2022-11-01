Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets: Trading Statistics October 2022

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for October 2022:

The share trading decreased by 24.6% to a daily average of 3.029bn EUR, compared to 4.016bn EUR in October 2021. Compared to the previous month, September 2022, the daily average decreased by 4.4%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 17.3% to a daily average of 321,881 contracts, compared with 389,183 contracts in October 2021.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 9.5% to a daily average of 58.0m EUR compared to 53.0m EUR in October 2021.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp.

Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Goldman Sachs Bank.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 71.9%, compared to 70.3% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 1.9 larger

For OMXH25 companies 1.8 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.1 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 84.4%

For OMXH25 companies 90.9%

For OMXS30 companies 86.6%

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.