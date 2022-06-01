Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics May 2022

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for May 2022:

The share trading decreased by 4.5% to a daily average of 4.131bn EUR, compared to 4.325bn EUR in May 2021. Compared to the previous month, April 2022, the daily average increased by 4.1%.

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 2.2% to a daily average of 355,487 contracts, compared with 347,994 contracts in May 2021.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 44.9% to a daily average of 48.8m EUR compared to 33.7m EUR in May 2021.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp.

Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Limited.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 72.5%, compared to 72.0% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.4 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.0 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 87.0%

For OMXH25 companies 90.8%

For OMXS30 companies 87.3%