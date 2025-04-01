Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets: Trading Statistics March 2025

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for March 2025:

The share trading increased by 16.2% to a daily average of 3.852bn EUR, compared to 3.315bn EUR in March 2024. Compared to the previous month, February 2025, the daily average increased by 4.0%.

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 0.5% to a daily average of 321,524 contracts, compared with 319,957 contracts in March 2024.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 11.4% to a daily average of 53.1m EUR compared to 47.6m EUR in March 2024.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by SAAB AB.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 70.5%, compared to 70.4% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 1.9 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.4 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.8 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 92.3%

For OMXH25 companies 88.3%

For OMXS30 companies 92.7%

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.