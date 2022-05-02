Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics April 2022

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for April 2022:

The share trading decreased by 4.1% to a daily average of 3.967bn EUR, compared to 4.135bn EUR in April 2021. Compared to the previous month, March 2022, the daily average decreased by 15.4%.

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 14.6% to a daily average of 329,486 contracts, compared with 287,598 contracts in April 2021.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 7.4% to a daily average of 47.1m EUR compared to 50.8m EUR in April 2021.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp.

Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Limited.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 72.0%, compared to 72.9% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.2 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.1 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 87.2%

For OMXH25 companies 91.6%

For OMXS30 companies 88.0%

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.