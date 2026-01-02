Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Annual Trading Statistics 2025

Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for full year 2025:

The share trading increased by 9.0% to a daily average of 3.238bn EUR, compared to 2.971bn EUR in 2024.

The average number of trades per business day increased by 7.3 % to 654,589 as compared to 609,795 in 2024.

Derivatives trading increased by 2.6% to a daily average of 291,630 contracts, compared with 281,434 contracts in 2024.

ETP trading 3 (Exchange Traded Products) increased by 17.6 % to a daily average of 153.3m EUR compared to 130.3m EUR in 2024.

42 companies 4 listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2025 (22 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 20 at First North) compared to 46 in 2024. There are 1,119 companies listed end of 2025 (675 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics Main market and 444 at First North) compared to 1,174 companies listed end of 2024.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2025, followed by SAAB AB.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during 2025, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic’s average share of order-book trading 5 in our listed stocks decreased to 72.2%, compared to 72.6 % in 2024.

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer 6 ) during 2025 was:

For OMXC20 companies 77.0 %

For OMXH25 companies 84.1 %

For OMXS30 companies 85.2 %



1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius

3) ETP trading figure includes Warrants, Certificates, ETF, ETN, ETC and AIF trading encompasses Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) 42 listings – Includes 9 switches from First North 2025 (9 switches in 2024).

5) Source: BMLL. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares.

6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.