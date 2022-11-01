Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Amaroq Minerals To Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Amaroq Minerals Ltd (short name AMRQ) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland. The company belongs to the Basic materials sector. Amaroq Minerals is the 60th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordics markets* in 2022. Amaroq Minerals´ shares are already listed on TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and AIM in London.

Amaroq Minerals, founded in 2017, is a Greenland-focussed mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland. The company‘s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. Amaroq holds a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85 km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is committed to leading responsible mining in Greenland with respect for local culture and traditions. For more information, please visit www.amaroqminerals.com

“We are honoured to be listing Amaroq on Nasdaq First North in Iceland,” said Eldur Ólafsson, CEO and Founder of Amaroq Minerals. “I would like to welcome our new shareholders on board. We were very pleased with the encouraging response to the fundraising leading up the listing, in which both Icelandic and overseas investors took part, despite the challenging market situation. This listing will play an integral role in the next phase of our growth journey in Greenland, and I am confident that the company’s exposure to Icelandic markets will serve to strengthen the ties between Iceland and Greenland.”

“It is our great pleasure to welcome Amaroq Minerals to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland,” said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. “Amaroq’s listing marks the first listing of a mining company in Iceland, creating more diversity on the market and giving Icelandic investors the opportunity to invest in a new and interesting sector. We look forward to following Amaroq’s growth journey and are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that come with this listing.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm.