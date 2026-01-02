Nasdaq Helsinki Welcomes Lassila & Tikanoja To Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc (ticker: LASTIK) will commence today on the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market following the completion of the partial demerger of Lassila & Tikanoja (ticker: LAT1V) into two separate companies new Lassila & Tikanoja Plc and Luotea Plc on 31 December 2025. The new Lassila & Tikanoja Plc focuses on the circular economy. Lassila & Tikanoja Plc is a Mid Cap company within Utilities sector. The part of old Lassila & Tikanoja Plc focusing on property services was renamed Luotea Plc (ticker: LUOTEA). Lassila & Tikanoja Plc is the first company to list on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2026.



Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. The company’s services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Its goal is to promote an efficient infrastructure in society and the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden.



“The listing of Lassila & Tikanoja’s circular economy business as an independent publicly traded company is a great milestone. Throughout its history, our company has consistently renewed itself, responded to societal and market changes, and boldly seized new opportunities. As an independent company, we can fully focus on developing our circular economy services, invest in growth, and meet the increasing demand from customers and society for resource-efficient solutions. We have a strong foundation, skilled personnel, and a clear strategy to create sustainable long-term value for our owners,” says Eero Hautaniemi, CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.



“I am pleased to welcome Lassila & Tikanoja to our Main Market following the partial demerger,” said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “The more than century-old L&T has grown from a wholesaler into an enabler of the circular economy, and global megatrends such as climate change and dwindling natural resources provide a strong foundation for its business. We look forward to supporting the company in its next steps as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.