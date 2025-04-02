Nasdaq Helsinki Welcomes GRK To Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in GRK shares (ticker: GRK) will commence today on the Prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. The company’s shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on 4 April 2025. GRK is a mid cap company within Industrials sector. GRK is the 13th company to list on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2025, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.



GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. GRK operates in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.



“GRK has a strong track record of profitable growth over the years. The company carries out projects related to everyone’s day-to-day life, and these services are needed now and in the future. Investors’ interest in this IPO indicates that the historically stable market is expected to continue on its growth path, while GRK also sees an opportunity to capture an even more significant position in the infrastructure market. In particular, the significance of operations in Sweden for GRK will increase, and we now have a better opportunity to invest in accelerating profitable growth. According to our values, we succeed together. Now, with the IPO, we have many new shareholders – you are warmly welcome to join GRK’s journey!”, says Juha Toimela, CEO of GRK.



“I am pleased to welcome GRK to our Main Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “After a long break since the last IPO on Nasdaq Helsinki in December 2022, I am pleased to extend my congratulations to GRK on their successful IPO, which may inspire other companies to consider raising capital through an IPO. We look forward to follow GRK’s journey as a listed company.”



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.