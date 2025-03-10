Nasdaq Expands The Offering Of Standardized Finnish Equity Derivatives On Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has completed the expansion of the offering of standardized Finnish equity derivatives* on Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Nasdaq’s widened offering includes a variety of standardized equity derivatives (options, forwards and futures), on Finnish large cap stocks and selected mid-cap stocks, and futures on the OMXH25 index. Previously, the full offering included eight stock classes. Following the expansion, it now encompasses 29 stock classes, all denominated in Euros.



“The expanded offering of Finnish equity derivatives broadens the range of investment options available to the customers in our markets,” said Alessandro Romani, VP, Head of European Derivatives at Nasdaq. “Moreover, equity derivatives are becoming increasingly popular also among private investors as a component of a diversified investment portfolio, particularly useful in volatile market conditions.”



“We are excited to see more Finnish equity derivatives being offered locally on the Nordic market. Our Derivatives Markets feature more Nordic participants than other markets. Although investing in options is not yet hugely popular among non-professional private investors in Finland, we want to help increase financial literacy about these products to educate the market,” said Henrik Husman, VP, Head of European Cash Equities of Nasdaq, and President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



For more information about the products, please refer to the fact sheet.



*An equity derivative is a financial instrument whose value is derived from the price movements of an underlying equity asset, such as a stock or an index.