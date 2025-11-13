Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|
Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
|What:
|J.P. Morgan 2025 Ultimate Services Investor Conference
|When:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2025
2:00 PM ET
|Who:
|
Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
|What:
|2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference
|When:
|Tuesday, November 19, 2025
10:40AM ET
|
|
|Who:
|
Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
|What:
|UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
|When:
|Tuesday, December 2, 2025
12:55 PM ET