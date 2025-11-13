Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Date 13/11/2025

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
What: J.P. Morgan 2025 Ultimate Services Investor Conference
When: Wednesday, November 18, 2025
2:00 PM ET

 

Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
What: 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference
When: Tuesday, November 19, 2025
10:40AM ET
   
Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
What: UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
When: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
12:55 PM ET
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach