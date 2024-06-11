Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Date 11/06/2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who: Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq
What: Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
When: Wednesday June 12, 2024
3:15 PM ET
   
Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq
What: Mizuho Technology Conference
When: Wednesday June 12, 2024
3:15 PM ET
   
Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq
What: Jefferies Global FinTech Conference
When: Thursday, June 13, 2024
9:00 AM ET
