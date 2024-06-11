Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|
Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq
|What:
|Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
|When:
|Wednesday June 12, 2024
3:15 PM ET
|
|
|Who:
|
Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq
|What:
|Mizuho Technology Conference
|When:
|Wednesday June 12, 2024
3:15 PM ET
|
|
|Who:
|
Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq
|What:
|Jefferies Global FinTech Conference
|When:
|Thursday, June 13, 2024
9:00 AM ET