Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who : Tal Cohen , President, Nasdaq What : Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference When : Wednesday June 12, 2024

3:15 PM ET Who : Sarah Youngwood , Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq

What : Mizuho Technology Conference

When : Wednesday June 12, 2024

3:15 PM ET Who: Sarah Youngwood , Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq What: Jefferies Global FinTech Conference

When: Thursday, June 13, 2024

9:00 AM ET