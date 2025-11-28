Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes USD 500 Million Sukuk Listing By Sharjah Islamic Bank

Sharjah Islamic Bank’s second Sukuk listing of 2025 received strong demand from regional and international investors reflecting confidence in Dubai’s Islamic capital markets

Total outstanding value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai rises to USD 103 billion

Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million Sukuk by Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), issued under its USD 3 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme. The five-year Sukuk, maturing in November 2030, carries a profit rate of 4.6%.

The issuance attracted strong demand from regional and international investors, reflecting confidence in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s financial strength and strategic direction. This issuance marks the second Sukuk listed by SIB on Nasdaq Dubai in 2025, bringing the Bank’s total Sukuk listings under this programme on the exchange to USD 1.5 billion. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for the bank’s general corporate purposes.

The continued collaboration between SIB and Nasdaq Dubai highlights the Bank’s commitment to deepening its engagement with global capital markets and its pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s Islamic finance ecosystem.

To commemorate the listing, HE. Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

HE. Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: "The successful listing of our USD 500 million Sukuk reflects the continued confidence that regional and global investors place in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s strategy, financial strength, and prudent growth model. We remain committed to deepening our engagement with international capital markets and diversifying our funding sources in alignment with our long-term vision. This listing is an important milestone that supports our objective of sustaining strong liquidity and financing capabilities to serve our customers and community."

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “Sharjah Islamic Bank’s new Sukuk listing reflects the continued confidence that regional issuers place in Dubai’s capital markets. Each listing contributes to the depth and credibility of the UAE’s financial infrastructure, providing efficient access to a broad international investor base. Nasdaq Dubai remains committed to supporting this momentum and strengthening the UAE’s role as a global hub for Islamic finance.”

The total outstanding value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 103 billion, reaffirming its position among the world’s largest venues for Islamic fixed-income securities.

The total outstanding value of debt listings on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds USD 144 billion, underscoring Dubai’s role as a leading centre for capital raising and cross-border investment flows.