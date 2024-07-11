Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes USD 500 Million Sukuk By The Sharjah Islamic Bank

Sharjah Islamic Bank’s Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, oversubscribed 3 times, showcases the strong demand from international and regional investors.

The listing underscores Nasdaq Dubai's role as a premier global market for debt listings, totaling USD 134.1 billion.

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes the listing of USD 500 million Sukuk issued by the Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB). This marks the sixth issuance under the bank’s USD 3 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme which was established in 2013.

The Sukuk, which will mature in 2029, attracted strong demand from both global and regional investors, being oversubscribed 3 times with orders totaling USD 1.5 billion. This reflects the global appeal of UAE’s dynamic capital market. With this issuance, the total listings by SIB, comprising of two seniors unsecured Sukuk and one Additional Tier 1 Capital Sukuk. on Nasdaq Dubai, stands at USD 1.5 billion.

The total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai adds up to USD 93.89 billion, reinforcing its status as a leading global market for Sukuk issuances, and the total value of listed bonds and Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai now reaches USD 134.1 billion.

To celebrate the listing, HE. Ahmed Saad Ibrahim, DCEO, Sharjah Islamic Bank rang the bell at the market-opening ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai, joined by Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM.

HE Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) said: “We are delighted by our latest Sukuk listing on Nasdaq Dubai, which showcased strong demand from international and regional investors. The success of our Sukuk reflects investors’ strong belief in SIB’s strategy as we develop our activities across all our areas of business and operations.

“Our vision is to continue innovating and providing excellent financial services that cater to the needs of our diverse clientele. We have been consistent and successful in our foray into the international capital markets, an indication that the bank remains strong under prudent management. This success is a testament to our team’s dedication, the trust of our stakeholders, and our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “We welcome SIB’s successful Sukuk issuance on Nasdaq Dubai. This listing reiterates our commitment to providing a dynamic and effective marketplace for Islamic finance. By facilitating these listings, Nasdaq Dubai continues to support the growth and diversification of the Islamic capital markets, offering issuers unparalleled visibility and access to a diverse investor base.”

Being one of the earliest issuers of Sukuk in the market, having issued first in 2006, this was SIB’s 9th public Sukuk issuance and first since 2020. The interest from investors globally was of great comfort for the UAE Banking sector. The bank currently has a USD 500 million Sukuk maturing in June 2025 and a call date of USD 500 million Additional Tier 1 Capital Sukuk in July 2025 while the recently issued Sukuk of USD 500 million shall mature in July 2029.