Nasdaq Dubai And AIX CSD Launch Direct CSD Link, Enabling Seamless Settlements And Cross-Border Listings

New CSD link to enable seamless settlement and broaden investment access between UAE and Kazakhstan

Partnership enhances regional market connectivity and seamless post-trade settlement for issuers and investors

Nasdaq Dubai, the region’s international financial exchange, and AIX CSD, the central securities depository of Astana International Exchange, today announced the launch of a direct CSD link between the two markets. The launch was announced during the Capital Market Summit 2025, hosted by Dubai Financial Market (DFM), marking a significant step in enhancing regional financial connectivity and enabling more efficient post-trade settlement for cross-listed securities.

Under the MoU, Nasdaq Dubai and AIX CSD will work together to facilitate the trading and settlement of securities that are dual listed on both exchanges. The operational link will allow market participants to hold shares in dual-listed securities within either CSD and trade them seamlessly on both platforms. This cross-border infrastructure will support fungibility and efficient transfer of securities between UAE and Kazakhstan, creating a more accessible investment environment for issuers and investors alike.

The partnership aims to provide additional investment opportunities, enhance liquidity, and deepen capital market integration between the UAE and Central Asia. By supporting dual listings and streamlining securities settlement, both exchanges are paving the way for broader participation, improved operational efficiency, and access to capital flows across the two markets.

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “This collaboration with AIX CSD marks a significant advancement in our efforts to enhance cross-border capital markets infrastructure. By establishing a direct link between our central securities depositories, we are unlocking new opportunities for issuers and investors, facilitating dual listings, improving market accessibility, and enhancing market liquidity and accessibility. It reflects Nasdaq Dubai’s commitment to building globally connected markets that deliver operational efficiency, seamless settlement, and expanded capital-raising potential and strengthens Dubai’s growing stature as a trusted gateway for international investment.’’

Assel Mukazhanova, CEO of Astana International Exchange (AIX), said: “This is another positive development for the advancement of investment opportunities across the GCC and Central Asian regions. More importantly, the direct two-way link with Nasdaq Dubai CSD is issuer and investor driven.”

The link represents a key milestone in advancing cross-border market collaboration and further strengthens the economic and financial ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan. By enhancing operational infrastructure and enabling seamless movement of capital, the partnership supports broader market participation and positions both Dubai and Astana as forward-thinking hubs in the global financial landscape.