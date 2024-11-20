Nasdaq Congratulates The Winner Of European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates Gubra (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GUBRA) being selected as ’Star of Innovation’ in the annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2024 announced at the European Commission’s annual SME Assembly in Budapest, Hungary, last night. The Awards showcase the resilience and innovation of small and mid-cap companies across the European Union and recognize their contributions to the region’s economic growth. The Awards has been organized for twelve consecutive years, is a joint initiative of EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), and the European Commission.

Each year, the most dynamic small and mid-cap companies are nominated for four separate categories which include Rising Star, International Star, Star of Innovation, and Star of 2024. An independent, expert jury selects a shortlist of three companies per category selected from the SMEs. Since 2020, the Awards is organised as part of the European Commission's SME Assembly. This year’s winners have gone public in the period 2022-23.

”I am pleased to congratulate Gubra as the winner of ’Star of Innovation’ which places innovation at the center of its strategy for business development,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Over the past decade, Nasdaq European Markets has become the top listings hub for small- and medium-sized companies. The success of Gubra exemplify one of the achievements emerging from our European markets."

“Gubra has achieved remarkable success since its IPO less than two years ago,” says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Gubra focuses on pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery in the fields of metabolic and fibrotic diseases. “We extend our congratulations to Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra, and his team for this impressive accomplishment. Nasdaq European Markets stands as the premier hub for biotech companies in Europe, particularly in Denmark. We take immense pride in having another successful Danish biotech company listed on our exchange.”

In addition to Gubra, Yubico was shortlisted in the finals as ’Star of Innovation’ and Rusta as ’International Star’.