Nasdaq Commodities Welcomes Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners

Nasdaq Commodities is pleased to announce that Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners has joined Nasdaq’s European Commodities market.
Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners is an international trading firm founded in 2013 by BTG Pactual. With a global reach of 13 offices in six countries and over 250 employees, Engelhart is currently in a strong position, having grown its capital base and significantly invested in research and trading personnel. Engelhart is increasing its focus on renewable energy and supporting the global shift to decarbonisation and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing.
“Engelhart is delighted to join the Nasdaq Commodities market and looks forward to being an active participant in the evolution of energy markets towards a decarbonised world,” said Huw Jenkins, chairman of Engelhart.
"We are glad to welcome Engelhart, a global energy brand, to the Nasdaq family,” said Georg Aasen, President Nasdaq Commodities. “As renewables become increasingly important within the energy sector, we look forward to support the company on its effort in this growing sector.”
Engelhart joins Nasdaq Commodities as a Non-Clearing Member (NCM).