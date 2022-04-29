Nasdaq Changes The Index Methodology Of The OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap IndexTM - The New Index Methodology Of The OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index Will Become Effective On June 1, 2022

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) announces today a change in index methodology of the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap IndexTM, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCCAPTM), which will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Currently, OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index has a limit of 9% as the maximum weight of an index constituent company. Effective June 1, the maximum weight will be 7% per company on a quarterly basis.
The Index will be capped according to UCITS rules down to 7% on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December. In each quarterly rebalance, any index company with a weight above 7% will be capped down to 7%. Additionally, the combined weight for all companies with a weight between 4.5% and 7% will be limited to 36%. In the period between each quarterly capping rebalance, the individual index company weights are allowed to float up to a maximum of 10% and to a maximum of 40% for the aggregate weight of index companies above 5%. If the thresholds are breached, an intra quarterly capping is triggered.
The OMX Copenhagen All-Share IndexTM (OMXCTM) includes all the shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The aim of the Index is to reflect the current status and changes in the market. The OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index (OMXCCAP) is a weight limited version of the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Index where the maximum weight of one company is limited to 7% of total market value of the Index effective June 1, 2022. OMXC and OMXCCAP indexes are available as a price index, PI (OMXCPI and OMXCCAPPI, respectively), a gross total index, GI (OMXCGI and OMXCCAPGI, respectively), and a net total index, NI (OMXCNI and OMXCCAPNI, respectively). The base date for the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Index and OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index is December 31, 1995, with a base value of 100. The OMX Copenhagen All Share Index and OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index are calculated, provided and owned by Nasdaq, Inc.