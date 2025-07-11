Nasdaq Appoints Christian Sjöberg As President Of Nasdaq Clearing AB

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of Christian Sjöberg as President of Nasdaq Clearing AB, with an expanded role that include added responsibility as Head of Post-Trade Strategy in Europe. In this role, Christian will lead Nasdaq’s central counterparty clearing house (CCP) and oversee the strategic development of post-trade services across Europe.

Nasdaq Clearing AB is a leading European central counterparty (CCP), providing clearing services across derivatives, fixed income, and commodities markets. With a strong foundation in the Nordic region, it plays a vital role in safeguarding financial stability by managing counterparty risk and ensuring the integrity of cleared markets.

“Christian brings extensive experience in financial infrastructure and risk management, and his leadership will be instrumental in advancing Nasdaq Clearing’s strategic goals and operational excellence,” said Roland Chai, President of European Market Services. “The expanded focus on post-trade is critical as we continue to enhance the resilience and efficiency of our infrastructure, support regulatory developments, and meet the evolving needs of market participants across the Nordic and Baltic regions.”

Christian Sjöberg brings over two decades of international experience in post-trade infrastructure, clearing, and financial market operations. He has held senior leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a strong track record in building and transforming market infrastructure organizations. He joined Nasdaq in 2022 as Head of Business Development & Portfolio Strategy for Post Trade, where he has driven strategic initiatives supporting exchanges, CCPs, and CSDs globally. Prior to Nasdaq, Christian held senior roles at major market infrastructure organizations including HKEX, SIX x-clear, and Oslo Clearing, with a focus on clearing, risk management, and operational transformation. Recently Christian has been part of the FinTech Product Strategy and Development team and will transfer to the Stockholm office as part of his new role leading Nasdaq’s CCP operations and report into Roland Chai, President of European Market Services, Nasdaq. Christian will assume his new role 1 of September 2025. The appointment is subject to approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA)