Nasdaq Announces Updated Presentation Schedule For The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update to the timing of its previously announced presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Nasdaq CFO
Sarah Youngwood will now be presenting at 4:05pm PT (7:05pm ET) on Monday, March 3, 2025. All updated details are included below.
A webcast will be available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|
|
Sarah Youngwood, EVP & CFO, Nasdaq
|
|
|
|What:
|
|Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
|
|
|When:
|
|Monday, March 3, 2025
4:05pm PT (7:05 PM ET)