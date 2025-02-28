Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nasdaq Announces Updated Presentation Schedule For The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date 28/02/2025

 Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update to the timing of its previously announced presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Nasdaq CFO  Sarah Youngwood will now be presenting at 4:05pm PT (7:05pm ET) on Monday, March 3, 2025. All updated details are included below.

A webcast will be available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:       Sarah Youngwood, EVP & CFO, Nasdaq
     
What:   Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
     
When:   Monday, March 3, 2025
4:05pm PT (7:05 PM ET)
