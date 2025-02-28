Nasdaq Announces Updated Presentation Schedule For The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update to the timing of its previously announced presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference . Nasdaq CFO Sarah Youngwood will now be presenting at 4:05pm PT ( 7:05pm ET ) on Monday, March 3, 2025 . All updated details are included below.

A webcast will be available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.