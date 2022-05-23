Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasadq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B)
|Lindab International AB (LIAB)
|Axfood AB (AXFO)
|Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B)
|Fortnox AB (FNOX)
|New Wave Group AB ser. B (NEWA B)
|Heba Fastighets AB ser. B (HEBA B)
|OX2 AB (OX2)
|Industrivärden, AB ser. A (INDU A)
|Volvo Car AB ser. B (VOLCAR B)
|Karnov Group AB (KAR)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|AFRY AB (AFRY)
|Medicover AB ser. B (MCOV B)
|BICO Group AB (BICO)
|Mekonomen AB (MEKO)
|Bonava AB ser. B (BONAV B)
|Mycronic AB (MYCR)
|Bravida Holding AB (BRAV)
|Storskogen Group AB ser. B (STOR B)
|CTEK AB (CTEK)
|Troax Group AB (TROAX)
|Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B)
For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.
The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.