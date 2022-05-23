Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasadq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B) Lindab International AB (LIAB) Axfood AB (AXFO) Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B) Fortnox AB (FNOX) New Wave Group AB ser. B (NEWA B) Heba Fastighets AB ser. B (HEBA B) OX2 AB (OX2) Industrivärden, AB ser. A (INDU A) Volvo Car AB ser. B (VOLCAR B) Karnov Group AB (KAR)

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

AFRY AB (AFRY) Medicover AB ser. B (MCOV B) BICO Group AB (BICO) Mekonomen AB (MEKO) Bonava AB ser. B (BONAV B) Mycronic AB (MYCR) Bravida Holding AB (BRAV) Storskogen Group AB ser. B (STOR B) CTEK AB (CTEK) Troax Group AB (TROAX) Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B)



For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.