Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Date 23/05/2022

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasadq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B) Lindab International AB (LIAB)
Axfood AB (AXFO) Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B)
Fortnox AB (FNOX) New Wave Group AB ser. B (NEWA B)
Heba Fastighets AB ser. B (HEBA B) OX2 AB (OX2)
Industrivärden, AB ser. A (INDU A) Volvo Car AB ser. B (VOLCAR B)
Karnov Group AB (KAR)  

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

AFRY AB (AFRY) Medicover AB ser. B (MCOV B)
BICO Group AB (BICO) Mekonomen AB (MEKO)
Bonava AB ser. B (BONAV B) Mycronic AB (MYCR)
Bravida Holding AB (BRAV) Storskogen Group AB ser. B (STOR B)
CTEK AB (CTEK) Troax Group AB (TROAX)
Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B)  
 

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.

