Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The following security will be added to the Index:

Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser. B (SBB B)

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Skanska AB ser. B (SKA B)

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.