Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki Benchmark™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark™ Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The following securities will be added to the Index: Kamux Corporation (KAMUX), NoHo Partners Oyj (NOHO), and Viking Line Abp (VIK1V).

The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: Remedy Entertainment Oyj (REMEDY), SRV Group Plc (SRV1V), and SSAB AB ser. B (SSABBH)

For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.