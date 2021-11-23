Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Citycon Oyj (CTY1S)
|Puuilo Plc (PUUILO)
The following security will be removed from the Index:
|HKScan Oyj A (HKSAV)
The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology.