Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Date 23/11/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.


 The following securities will be added to the Index:

Citycon Oyj (CTY1S)
Puuilo Plc (PUUILO)
 

The following security will be removed from the Index:

HKScan Oyj A (HKSAV)  


The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology.

 