Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The following security will be added to the Index:

Tokmanni Group Oyj (TOKMAN)

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Harvia Plc (HARVIA)



For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.