Nasdaq Announces Semi-annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25® Index

Date 24/07/2025

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25® Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The OMX Helsinki 25® Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August.

The following security will be added to the Index: SSAB AB ser. B (SSABBH)

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following security will be removed from the Index: Kalmar Oyj ser. B (KALMAR)

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25® Index Methodology.

