Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Akelius Residential Property AB ser. D (AKEL D) Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (NYTTO) Implantica AG SDB (IMP A SDB) Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (SFAST) Karo Pharma AB (KARO) SkartaNYAB Oyj (SKARTA) Kempower Oyj (KEMPOWR) Viva Wine Group AB (VIVA)

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Acast AB (ACAST) Modulight Oyj (MODU) CoinShares International Ltd (CS) Smart Eye AB (SEYE) Media and Games Invest SE (M8G)

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.