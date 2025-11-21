Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To OMX Stockholm 30™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30™ Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30™), which will become effective at market open on Monday, December 1, 2025.

As a result of the semi-annual review, there will be no component changes to the Index portfolio.

The OMX Stockholm 30™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.