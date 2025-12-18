Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To First North 25™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25™ Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The following securities will be added to the lndex: Arlandastad Group AB (AGROUP), Devyser Diagnostics AB (DVYSR), EXSITEC HOLDING AB (EXS), Flat Capital AB ser. B (FLAT B), GomSpace Group AB (GOMX), Lyko Group AB ser. A (LYKO A), Subgen AI AB (SUBGEN).

The First North 25™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB (BRE2), Intellego Technologies AB (INT), NYAB AB (NYAB), Siljansvik AB (SIVI) and Surgical Science Sweden AB (SUS).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.



