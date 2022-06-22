BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nasdaq Announces Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Date 22/06/2022

  • Ten Directors Re-elected
  • Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board

 

 

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
  • Steven D. Black, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
  • Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • John D. Rainey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc.
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Toni Townes-Whitley, Former President, U.S. Regulated Industries, Microsoft
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

  • The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and
  • An amendment to the company’s charter to increase the total number of authorized shares of common stock for a proposed 3-for-1 stock split

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to a special shareholder meeting improvement.

