Nasdaq Announces Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

- Ten Directors Re-elected
- Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board
Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:
- Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
- Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
- Steven D. Black, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
- Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
- Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai
- Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
- John D. Rainey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc.
- Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
- Toni Townes-Whitley, Former President, U.S. Regulated Industries, Microsoft
- Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC
The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.
Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:
- The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and
- Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and
- An amendment to the company’s charter to increase the total number of authorized shares of common stock for a proposed 3-for-1 stock split
The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to a special shareholder meeting improvement.