Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.27 Per Share

Date 21/10/2025

The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

