Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date July 15, 2025

At the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2025, short interest in 3,260 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,792,841,090 shares compared with 14,138,758,851 shares in 3,257 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 30, 2025. The mid-July short interest represents 2.37 days compared with 2.59 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,647 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,853,251,720 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2025, compared with 2,790,159,938 shares in 1,636 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,907 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,646,092,810 shares at the July 15, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,893 issues and 16,928,918,789 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.84 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.72 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

