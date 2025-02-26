Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date February 14, 2025

At the end of the settlement date of February 14, 2025, short interest in 3,121 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 12,649,030,702 shares compared with 12,170,722,591 shares in 3,109 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 31, 2025. The mid-February short interest represents 2.64 days compared with 2.69 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,629 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,531,037,044 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 14, 2025, compared with 2,410,655,463 shares in 1,621 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,750 Nasdaq® securities totaled 15,180,067,746 shares at the February 14, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,730 issues and 14,581,378,054 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.89 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.88 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.