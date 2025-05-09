Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date April 30, 2025

At the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2025, short interest in 3,156 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,300,707,903 shares compared with 13,211,633,004 shares in 3,143 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 15, 2025. The mid-April short interest represents 2.40 days compared with 1.76 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,636 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,645,060,429 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2025, compared with 2,609,354,721 shares in 1,634 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,792 Nasdaq® securities totaled 15,945,768,331 shares at the April 30, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,777 issues and 15,820,987,725 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.92 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.52 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.