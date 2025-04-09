Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date March 31, 2025

At the end of the settlement date of March 31, 2025, short interest in 3,140 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,072,444,217 shares compared with 13,066,514,117 shares in 3,124 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 14, 2025. The mid-March short interest represents 2.64 days compared with 2.14 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,625 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,682,510,166 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 31, 2025, compared with 2,598,104,131 shares in 1,634 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.12 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.17.

In summary, short interest in all 4,765 Nasdaq® securities totaled 15,754,954,383 shares at the March 31, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,758 issues and 15,664,618,248 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.14 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.88 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.