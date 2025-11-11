Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date July 31, 2025

At the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2025, short interest in 3,285 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,683,072,188 shares compared with 13,792,841,090 shares in 3,260 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2025. The mid-July short interest represents 2.15 days compared with 2.37 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,658 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,910,549,464 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2025, compared with 2,853,251,720 shares in 1,647 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,943 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,593,621,652 shares at the July 31, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,907 issues and 16,646,092,810 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.56 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.84 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

