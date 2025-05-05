Nasdaq Announces An Updated Methodology For OMX Stockholm 30® Index (OMXS30®)

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the methodology for the OMX Stockholm 30® Index (OMXS30®) has been updated. The new methodology will be effective as of the semiannual rebalance and reconstitution of the index on July 1, 2025.

The OMXS30® was created in 1986 and has since used the same methodology, focusing on liquidity and tradability as the main criteria for inclusion.

Following a public consultation with market participants, Nasdaq has announced an updated methodology for OMXS30®. The updated criteria for inclusion and eligibility of companies in the index are designed to better serve the evolving needs of market participants.

“These updates reflect our commitment to modernizing our markets. We believe these changes will better serve market participants by ensuring that the OMXS30® remains a reliable and effective tool for tracking the performance of the Swedish stock market. The OMXS30® celebrates its 40th anniversary next year and with the updated methodology we are ensuring it will remain our flagship index for another 40 years”, says Adam Kostyál, President, Nasdaq Stockholm.

The new methodology will use the following updated criteria for inclusion and eligibility of companies in the index:

Implementing free float market capitalization as the primary inclusion criterion, subject to a minimum liquidity requirement of 50 million SEK in average daily value traded (ADVT) over a 6-month period.

Allowing only one share class (most liquid) of a company with preference given to an existing eligible index constituent.

Changing the constituent weighting to free float adjusted.

Introducing a capping threshold so that no security in the index may exceed 15% of the index, applied only in conjunction with the semiannual reconstitution and rebalance, with the shares fixed in advance.

Discontinue the use of VWAP pricing, in favor of using the Last Sale Price (LSP).

Including additional clarity regarding fast entry provision where under certain circumstances, a newly listed security may be added to the Index between Reconstitutions.

The details of the semiannual rebalance and reconstitution will be announced on June 23, 2025 after the market close and go into effect on July 1st, 2025. For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.