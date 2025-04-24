Nasdaq Announces 13% Increase In Quarterly Dividend To $0.27 Per Share

The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company's outstanding common stock, a 13% increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.