Nasdaq: Admicom Selected As Star Of 2019 In The European Small And Mid Cap Awards 2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates Admicom Oyj (ADMCM) on being selected as Star of 2019 in the annual European Small and Mid Cap Awards 2019. The award, which has been organized for seven consecutive years, is a joint initiative by the European Commission, The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and EuropeanIssuers, and aims to promote best practices and encourage more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access capital markets via IPOs.
“SMEs play a critical role in the creation of jobs and economic growth across Europe, and it is therefore important to highlight those that successfully have a leveraged the public market as a catalyst for expansion,” said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. Admicom truly embodies the innovation that we at Nasdaq would like to encourage and embrace, and I want to congratulate the entire team on this achievement.”
Each year, a number of SMEs from across Europe are nominated in four different categories: International Star, Rising Star, Star of Innovation and Star of 2019. An independent jury representing the financial industry, journalism and academia, then selects a short list of three companies per category. This year’s winners were announced during the annual awards ceremony in Brussels on November 12.
“Admicom has had tremendous progress since its IPO last year, and we are proud to have the company listed on Nasdaq,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. “This is not only an exciting win for Admicom, but yet another success story coming out of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. We continue to see a strong interest from European issuers looking to list in the Nordics, and we will continue our efforts to make Nasdaq First North Growth Market the leading growth platform for SMEs.”
In addition to Admicom, Nasdaq is proud to one other Finnish listed companies shortlisted in this year’s edition of the award. Harvia Plc (HARVIA) was shortlisted as International Star.