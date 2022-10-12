Nancy Wiser Joins Rimes Board, Supporting Further Growth In North America

Brings over 30 years of senior management investment industry expertise and experience

Supports the firm's ambitious growth plans in North America

Promotes the benefits of expert partner collaborations to drive positive change

Rimes, the industry leader in transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions, today announces Nancy Wiser's appointment to the Rimes Board of Directors. Nancy brings a wealth of industry experience and currently serves as an independent trustee for a large mutual fund family. Prior to her work as a trustee, Nancy was Global Head of Operations at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Nancy has worked in the investment industry since 1989 and has held various positions in areas that include operations, technology, and compliance.

Nancy Wiser commented. "Despite significant, ongoing technology investments, the industry is still grappling with the issues caused by inconsistent data quality, data aggregation, data cleansing and distribution. Having been deeply involved in resolving these challenges within large asset management firms, I firmly believe that creating strong, collaborative relationships with proven partners who can provide the ability to move data between systems and distribute it across organizations is the way forward. Rimes' combination of deep industry expertise, modern technology and partnership uniquely position the company for growth and I am excited to join the Board of such a forward-looking organization.”

Brad Hunt, CEO at Rimes, commented. "On behalf of Donal Smith, our Chairman, my fellow Board members and the senior management team, I am honoured to welcome someone of Nancy's calibre and reputation into the Rimes family. The depth of Nancy's expertise, underpinned by her practical experience having led operations teams within global asset management firms, adds an invaluable dimension to our overall capabilities”

Brad concluded. “We consistently hear from asset managers, institutional investors and others that the sector is ripe for change, particularly in North America. We look forward to drawing on Nancy’s extensive knowledge of the North American market, which will help accelerate our penetration of this highly strategic geographical region.”