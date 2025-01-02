Nadex To Close US Indices Contracts On January 9, 2025, In Observance Of The National Day Of Mourning

In observance of the passing President James Earl Carter, Jr. on the National Day of Mourning on Thursday, January 9th, 2025, and to conform with the listing schedule of the underlying markets upon which certain Nadex contracts are based, Nadex will refrain from listing all Daily and Intraday US Indices contracts (US 500, US SmallCap 2000, US Tech 100, and Wall Street 30) on trade date January 9th, 2025. Additionally, Nadex will close trading in its Weekly US Indices contracts on trade date January 9th, 2025, commencing at 9:30am ET. All contracts will resume their regular listing schedule at 6:00pm ET on the evening of January 9th for trade date January 10th, 2025. This change will not affect the listing schedule of any non-US Index contract.

Monday, January 6, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Tuesday, January 7, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Wednesday, January 8, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, January 9, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours unless otherwise specified below:

For the U.S Equity, the following modified schedules will be followed:

Daily U.S Equity Binary and Call Spread contracts will not be listed on trade date January 9, 2025.

Weekly U.S Equity Binary contracts will be listed from 6:00 PM EST (January 8, 2025) and will close early at 9:30 AM EST (January 9, 2025). They reopen again at 6:00 PM EST (January 9, 2025) for the next trade date.

Intraday 2-hour binary contracts, Intraday 20-minute binary contracts, Intraday 2-hour call spread contracts, and Intraday 8.25-hour call spread contracts will not be offered on this day.

Friday, January 10, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Thursday, January 9, 2025, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.