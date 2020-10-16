Nadex Temporary Outage

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted an emergency action to the Commission on October 16, 2020 providing notice that on trade date Friday, October 16, 2020, the Nadex trading platform was impacted when shortly after the 6:00pm ET open the Exchange experienced a technical issue that caused a temporary trading outage. The issue was corrected and service was restored at approximately 6:35pm ET.
