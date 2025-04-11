Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Nadex Temporarily Amends Binary Contracts Strike Width

Date 11/04/2025

Notice Type: Exchange
Notice ID: 1830.041125
2025

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that due to increased or decreased volatility, as the case may be, in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based, Nadex made changes to the strike widths of various contracts during the week of April 7, 2025, as indicated in the Weekly Notice.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

DocumentNotice 1830 Weekly Notification

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg