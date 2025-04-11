Nadex Temporarily Amends Binary Contracts Strike Width

Notice Type: Exchange

Notice ID: 1830.041125

2025

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that due to increased or decreased volatility, as the case may be, in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based, Nadex made changes to the strike widths of various contracts during the week of April 7, 2025, as indicated in the Weekly Notice.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.