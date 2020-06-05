Nadex Temporarily Amends Binary Contracts Strike Width

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that due to increased volatility in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based, Nadex made changes to the strike widths of various contracts during the week of June 1, 2020 as indicated in the Weekly Notice.
Additionally, due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following action:
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed from the 6:10pm expiration time through the 6:20pm ET on trade date June 4, 2020.