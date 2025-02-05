Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nadex Self-Certifies Solana (SOL) Cryptocurrency Event Contracts

Date 05/02/2025

Notice Type: Rulebook & Agreement
Notice ID: 1818.020525
2025

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified the terms and conditions for its new Solana (SOL) Cryptocurrency Event Contracts. These contracts will be listed on or after trade date February 7, 2025.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

