Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Nadex Self-Certifies CRO Cryptocurrency Touch Bracket Contracts

Date 04/10/2024

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified the terms and conditions for its new CRO Cryptocurrency Touch Bracket Contracts. These contracts will be listed on or after trade date October 8, 2024.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

DocumentNotice 1789 Self-Certification

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg