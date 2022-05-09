Nadex Removes Minimum Initial Deposit Amount And Adds Means Of Account Deposits

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that Nadex plans to end its $0 Minimum Initial Deposit Promotion (originally submitted to the Commission on August 13, 2021 in submission no. 2108-1312-2257-15), but will permanently remove the requirement of a specified initial deposit amount in order to become a Member. Applicants will continue to be required to make a successful initial deposit in order to be granted Membership, however, the deposit may be in any amount. Also, in addition to the current means by which an applicant or Member may make a deposit, Nadex will allow account deposits by means of a registered money services business or other similarly authorized institution that has been vetted and approved by Nadex. These amendments will become effective for trade date May 23, 2022.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department

Notice 1572 Rule Certification