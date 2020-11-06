 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 06/11/2020

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions: 


  • No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date November 2, 2020;

  • No AUD-USD, EUR-JPY, EUR-USD, GBP-JPY, GBP-USD, USD-CAD, or USD-JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 3, 2020;

  • No GBP-JPY, GBP-USD, or USD-CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 4, 2020;

  • No GBP-JPY or USD-CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 5, 2020;

  • No USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 6, 2020.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.