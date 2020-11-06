Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date November 2, 2020;
No AUD-USD, EUR-JPY, EUR-USD, GBP-JPY, GBP-USD, USD-CAD, or USD-JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 3, 2020;
No GBP-JPY, GBP-USD, or USD-CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 4, 2020;
No GBP-JPY or USD-CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 5, 2020;
No USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date November 6, 2020.