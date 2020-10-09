 Skip to main Content
Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 09/10/2020

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions: 

  • No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date October 5, 2020.

  • No GBP/JPY, GBP/USD or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date October 6, 2020. Additionally, no GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5 Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm ET expiration on this day.

  • No EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date October 8, 2020. Additionally, no GBP/USD 5 Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm ET expiration on this day.

  • No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date October 9, 2020.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.