Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date October 5, 2020.
No GBP/JPY, GBP/USD or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date October 6, 2020. Additionally, no GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5 Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm ET expiration on this day.
No EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date October 8, 2020. Additionally, no GBP/USD 5 Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm ET expiration on this day.
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date October 9, 2020.