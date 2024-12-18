Nadex Product Schedule For The Weeks Of December 23, 2024, And December 29, 2024, For The 2024 Christmas Holiday And The 2025 New Years Holiday

Nadex Product Schedule: Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for Weeks of December 23, 2024, and December 30, 2024, due to the 2024 Christmas Holiday and the 2025 New Years Day Holiday.

Monday, December 23, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Tuesday, December 24, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours, unless otherwise specified below:

For Commodities, the following contracts will be listed:

Daily and Weekly Crude Oil and Natural Gas Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET Monday through 1:30pm ET Tuesday Trading in Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:30pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm ET will not be offered on this day

Daily and Weekly Gold and Silver Binary and Call Spread Contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET Monday through 1:30pm ET Tuesday

Trading in Gold and Silver contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:30pm ET

For the FX contracts, the following contracts will be listed:

Weekly Currency Binary, Call Spread and Knock Out contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET (Monday) through 1:00PM ET;

Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm ET (Monday), 3:00am, 7:00am and 11:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; the 3:00pm, 7:00pm, and 11:00pm ET (Tuesday) expiries will NOT be listed.

Daily Currency Call Spread Contracts will open at their regular times and close at 1:00PM ET.

8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times, the 3:00pm ET expiry will NOT listed;

5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET (Monday), will be listed and expire at their normal times, the 11:00pm ET (Tuesday) expiry will NOT be listed.

2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 1:00PM ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 1:00PM ET will be listed;

5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 1:00PM ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 1:00PM ET will be listed.

For the U.S Equity, the following contracts will be listed: Daily and Weekly U.S Equity Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET (Monday) through 1:15pm ET Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:15pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm ET will not be offered on this day; Intraday 20-minute binary contracts which normally expire at 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:20, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, and 4:00 will not be offered on this day;



Wednesday, December 25, 2024: The Exchange will ONLY LIST CRYPTO PRODUCTS during Wednesday's trade date, all NON-CRYPTO products will NOT be listed.

Thursday, December 26, 2024: The Exchange will list non-Cryptos products starting at 8:00am ET. Nadex will observe the following modified schedule:

Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.

Trading in Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts will open at 8:00am and close at their regular times.

Trading in Gold and Silver contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.

All Currency contracts listed on this day will open at 8:00am ET or their regular open times after 8:00am ET. Currency Binary contract, all other Daily Currency Binary contracts will be offered and will open at 8AM ET. Daily Currency Call Spread Contracts will open at 8AM ET instead of the usual 6PM ET Wednesday. Weekly Currency Binary Contracts, Knock Outs and Call Spreads will open at 8:00am ET instead of their usual times. The 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts will start listing at 8:00am ET, no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts before 8:00am will be listed. The 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will start listing at 8:00am ET, no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts before 8:00am will be listed. 2-Hour Intraday Call Spreads will start listing at 8:00am ET, no 2-Hour Intraday Call Spreads contracts before 8:00am will be listed. The 8-hour call spread that expires at 7am will not be listed, and the one expiring at 3pm will open at 8am instead of the usual 7am.



Friday, December 27, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Monday, December 30, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours unless otherwise specified below:

The Japan 225 Weekly Contract which is usually listed on 7:45PM ET on Sunday to expire on Friday at 2:25AM ET WILL NOT be listed this week.

Monday's Japan 225 Daily Contract WILL be listed as usual from 7:45PM ET (Sunday) to 2:25AM ET (Monday).

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: The Exchange will ONLY LIST CRYPTO PRODUCTS during Wednesday's trade date, all NON-CRYPTO products will NOT be listed.

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day

Thursday, January 2, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day

Friday, January 3, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade dates Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Cryptocurrency products for trade dates Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade dates Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, from 6:00pm on calendar date December 24, 2024, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date December 25, 2024, and from 6:00pm on calendar date December 31, 2024, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date January 1, 2025. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Cryptocurrency markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.