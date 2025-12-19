Nadex Product Schedule For The Weeks Of December 22, 2025, And December 29, 2025, Due To The 2025 Christmas Holiday And The 2026 New Years Day Holiday

Notice Type: Exchange

Notice ID: 1875.121925

2025

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for Weeks of December 22, 2025, and December 29, 2025, due to the 2025 Christmas Holiday and the 2026 New Years Day Holiday.

Monday, December 22, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours, unless otherwise specified below:

For Commodities, the following contracts will be listed:

Daily Crude Oil Binary contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET Sunday through 1:30pm ET Wednesday Trading in Crude Oil contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:30pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm ET will not be offered on this day

Daily Gold Binary Contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET Sunday through 1:30pm ET Wednesday Trading in Gold contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:30pm ET

For the FX contracts, the following contracts will be listed: 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 1:00PM ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 1:00PM ET will be listed; 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 1:00PM ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 1:00PM ET will be listed.

For the U.S Equity, the following contracts will be listed: Daily U.S Equity Binary contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET Sunday through 1:15pm ET Wednesday Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:15pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm ET will not be offered on this day; Intraday 20-minute binary contracts which normally expire at 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:20, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, and 4:00 will not be offered on this day;



Thursday, December 25, 2025: Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 will observe their regular schedule. The Exchange will list Crypto currency related products during Thursday’s trade date and they observe their regular schedule. All other non-Crypto Currency or Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 related products will NOT be listed during Thursday’s trade date.

Friday, December 26, 2025: The Exchange will list non-Cryptos products starting at 8:00am ET. Nadex will observe the following modified schedule:

Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.

Trading in Crude Oil contracts will open at 8:00am and close at their regular times.

Trading in Gold contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.

All Currency contracts listed on this day will open at 8:00am ET or their regular open times after 8:00am ET: The 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts will start listing at 8:00am ET, no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts before 8:00am will be listed. The 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will start listing at 8:00am ET, no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts before 8:00am will be listed.



Monday, December 29, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 will observe their regular schedule. The Exchange will list Crypto currency related products during Thursday’s trade date, and they observe their regular schedule. All other non-Crypto Currency or Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 related products will NOT be listed during Thursday’s trade date.

Friday, January 2, 2026: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade dates Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Cryptocurrency products for trade dates Thursday, December 25, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade dates Thursday, December 25, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, from 6:00pm on calendar date December 24, 2025, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date December 25, 2025, and from 6:00pm on calendar date December 31, 2025, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date January 1, 2026. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Cryptocurrency markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.